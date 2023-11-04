Govt evolving mechanism to boost agriculture, export sector: Gohar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Commerce and Industries Gohar Ejaz on Friday said that the government is evolving a mechanism to boost the agriculture and export sector.

We have made progress in rice and cotton crops, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan is rich in natural resources, he said adding that there is a need to implement the policies in a comprehensive manner. “Our exports are increasing day by day, “ he said. Many foreign companies are taking a keen interest in exporting meat, rice and cotton from Pakistan, he said.

The minister said that Pakistani products are famous around the world, adding that the government is working on different dimensions to catch the market of Central Asian States, and African region for introducing more products of Pakistan.

In reply to a question, he said we have reduced the imports, circular debt in the gas sector and inflation after taking the responsibilities as a caretaker government.

Efforts are being made to control smuggling and corruption, the minister added.