Govt evolving revolutionary national education policy: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said the government was evolving a revolutionary national education promotional policy for a uniformed educational curriculum and ensuring easy access to the quality education

Talking to the media at Marakiwal-Sialkot she said the government had focused on the promotion of quality technical education, besides ensuring early launch of technical education in all women colleges with the collaboration of Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) across Punjab.

She said the promotion of girl students' skill development had now become vital, adding that students would be provided advanced technology-based opportunities.

The SAPM said there would also be the job portals in the new national education policy, besides ensuring easy admission of students.

She said that women empowerment could also help in utilizing the talent and qualities of the women.

The SAPM said that promotion of industries in the country was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding the government was making hectic efforts to overcome the unemployment and price hike.

She said the government was taking effective measures to end the role of middlemen aimed at controlling price-hike. She said the government would soon launch a nation-wide vigorous drive against the profiteering.

Dr Firdous said the Indian government had already snatched all fundamental rights of the oppressed people in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. She said that state terrorism by India was still continued in the Held Valley.

She said that larger scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of innocent Kashmiris were continued in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan distributed appointment letters to newly appointed teachers at Degree College Marakiwal-Sialkot in a special ceremony. She also gave away health cards to the deserving people.