UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Evolving Strategies To Save Lives Of Common Man From COVID-19, Poverty: Senator

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 10:14 PM

Govt evolving strategies to save lives of common man from COVID-19, poverty: Senator

Senator Waleed Iqbal on Monday said the government was evolving strategies and making hectic efforts to save lives of common man from COVID-19 and fulfill their daily requirements during lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Senator Waleed Iqbal on Monday said the government was evolving strategies and making hectic efforts to save lives of common man from COVID-19 and fulfill their daily requirements during lockdown.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Federal government was taking all decisions including ease in lockdown with consultation and consensus of the provincial governments.

He said all stakeholders, Ulema and people belonging to different segment of society were consulted to take decisions in best interest of public.

He urged the masses to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) including maintain social distancing, use mask and gloves and avoid unnecessary going out during ongoing ease in lockdown.

The senator said fortunately less number of the coronavirus pandemic were reported in Pakistan as compared to other countries.

He said the testing capacity of COVID-19 in Pakistan was much better than regional countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Man All From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indonesian President to join &#039;Prayer for Hum ..

30 minutes ago

Saudi Aramco to reduce its oil production for June ..

30 minutes ago

Iraqi Prime Minister to Present Candidates for Min ..

26 seconds ago

Google doodle honours daring Pakistani writer Mant ..

27 seconds ago

NCM chairman urges to resolve minorities issues wi ..

29 seconds ago

Commissioner visits Cash & Carry, SB stores

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.