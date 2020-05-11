Govt evolving strategies to save lives of common man from COVID-19, poverty: Senator

Senator Waleed Iqbal on Monday said the government was evolving strategies and making hectic efforts to save lives of common man from COVID-19 and fulfill their daily requirements during lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Senator Waleed Iqbal on Monday said the government was evolving strategies and making hectic efforts to save lives of common man from COVID-19 and fulfill their daily requirements during lockdown.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Federal government was taking all decisions including ease in lockdown with consultation and consensus of the provincial governments.

He said all stakeholders, Ulema and people belonging to different segment of society were consulted to take decisions in best interest of public.

He urged the masses to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) including maintain social distancing, use mask and gloves and avoid unnecessary going out during ongoing ease in lockdown.

The senator said fortunately less number of the coronavirus pandemic were reported in Pakistan as compared to other countries.

He said the testing capacity of COVID-19 in Pakistan was much better than regional countries.