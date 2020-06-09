UrduPoint.com
Govt Evolving Strategies With Stakeholders To Contain COVID-19: Waleed Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:16 AM

Senator Waleed Iqbal on Monday said the government was sincerely evolving strategies with all stakeholders to contain the coronavirus spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Senator Waleed Iqbal on Monday said the government was sincerely evolving strategies with all stakeholders to contain the coronavirus spread.

Fortunately less number of COVID-19 had been reported in Pakistan as compared to the world countries, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said people should follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) including maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and gloves which would pave way to successfully fight against deadly virus.

Adopting precautionary measures was only solution to save and prevent themselves from the pandemic, he added.

The senator lauded the efforts and services of doctors, paramedic staff and security forces for combating war against coronavirus and prayed for early health recovery of all patients of COVID-19.

He said the government had announced hefty economic relief package in the shape of Ehsass programme to financially empower the people in this prevailing situation.

"We are trying to protect the lives of the masses from pandemic and hunger," he said.

