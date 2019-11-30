Govt evolving strategy to cope with AIDS: Chief Minister

Chief Minister,Punjab Usman Buzdar in his message on 'World Aids Day' has said that HIV (AIDS) was a fatal disease so that Punjab Government was evolving a comprehensive strategy to cope with the AIDS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in his message on ' World Aids Day' has said that HIV ( AIDS ) was a fatal disease so that Punjab Government was evolving a comprehensive strategy to cope with the AIDS

He said that this deadly disease could be avoided only by adopting a positive attitude of living a healthy life.

He said that fruitful results could be achieved by launching a comprehensive awareness campaign for highlighting the preventive measures for avoiding AIDS.

The CM said that launching a campaign on social media besides print and electronic media regarding the preventive measure was the prime need of the time.

Usman Buzdared said that joint efforts of civil society and social organizations were required to prevent HIV as this menace could only be controlled through collective measures.

Punjab government is evolving a comprehensive strategy to cope with HIV, he said adding that centers were working for providing treatment including free consultation, diagnoses.

He said that facility of free medicines and medical tests to the patients were available, under Punjab AIDS control programme.