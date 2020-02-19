UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Evolving Strategy To Cope With AIDS: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 11:41 PM

Govt evolving strategy to cope with AIDS: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that HIV (AIDS) was a fatal disease and prevention was must to avoid this disease, while the Punjab government was evolving a comprehensive strategy to cope with HIV/AIDS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that HIV (AIDS) was a fatal disease and prevention was must to avoid this disease, while the Punjab government was evolving a comprehensive strategy to cope with HIV/AIDS.

In his message, the CM said this deadly disease could be avoided only by adopting a positive attitude of living a healthy life.

He said that fruitful results could be achieved by launching a comprehensive awareness campaign for highlighting the preventive measures for avoiding this disease. He said that launching a campaign on social media besides print and electronic media regarding the preventive measures was the prime need of the time.

Usman Buzdar further maintained that joint efforts of civil society and social organizations were required to prevent HIV as this menace could only be controlled through collective measures.

Related Topics

Chief Minister AIDS Government Of Punjab Punjab Social Media Civil Society Media Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Russia Hopes Announcement of Afghan Election Resul ..

2 minutes ago

Govt trying to control inflation through welfare p ..

2 minutes ago

Russian, UK Diplomats Talk About Post-Brexit Ties ..

2 minutes ago

US Sees Russia, Turkey 'Very Close' to More Extens ..

2 minutes ago

Govt aware of people's problems, inflation: Dr Feh ..

5 minutes ago

Another 16 food points sealed due to adulteration ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.