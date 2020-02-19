Govt evolving strategy to cope with AIDS: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that HIV (AIDS) was a fatal disease and prevention was must to avoid this disease, while the Punjab government was evolving a comprehensive strategy to cope with HIV/AIDS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that HIV (AIDS) was a fatal disease and prevention was must to avoid this disease, while the Punjab government was evolving a comprehensive strategy to cope with HIV/AIDS.

In his message, the CM said this deadly disease could be avoided only by adopting a positive attitude of living a healthy life.

He said that fruitful results could be achieved by launching a comprehensive awareness campaign for highlighting the preventive measures for avoiding this disease. He said that launching a campaign on social media besides print and electronic media regarding the preventive measures was the prime need of the time.

Usman Buzdar further maintained that joint efforts of civil society and social organizations were required to prevent HIV as this menace could only be controlled through collective measures.