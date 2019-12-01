Govt evolving strategy to cope with AIDS: CM

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, in his message on the World AIDS Day, has said that AIDS was a fatal disease and the Punjab government was evolving a comprehensive strategy to cope with it.

He said that the deadly disease could be avoided only by adopting a positive attitude of living a healthy life. He said that positive results could be achieved by launching a comprehensive awareness campaign for highlighting preventive measures for avoiding AIDS.

The CM said that launching a campaign on the social media besides print and electronic media regarding preventive measure was need of the hour.

Usman Buzdared said that collective efforts of civil society and social organisations were required to prevent HIV as the menace could only be controlled through special measures. The Punjab government is evolving a comprehensive strategy to cope with HIV, he said adding that centres were working for providing treatment including free consultation and diagnoses. He said that facility of free medicines and medical tests to patients was available under the Punjab AIDS Control Programme.