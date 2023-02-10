UrduPoint.com

Govt Evolving Strategy To Provide Maximum Relief To Poor Masses: Khawaja Asif

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that the government was evolving a comprehensive strategy to provide maximum relief to poor masses.

"We are close to sign the agreement with International Monetary Funds (IMF) for the release of the next tranche," he said while talking to a private news channel.

The government, he said, would make all-out efforts to extend relief to people after signing the IMF agreement.

He said the people were suffering due to the "unfriendly" policies of Imran's regime.

In reply to a question about saving energy, he said, "we are taking all possible steps to save energy in the country".

To a question about dissolving assemblies, he said Imran's party had dissolved assemblies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

