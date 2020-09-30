UrduPoint.com
Govt Executing Development Programme Under CDLD: Minister

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Govt executing development programme under CDLD: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub Khan Wednesday said the provincial government was rigorously carrying out development programs in backward areas under "Community Driven Local Development (CDLD) programme.

Presiding over a meeting here to review the CDLD programme, he said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the scope of the programme had been extended to far flung areas of the province with a view to provide equal facilities to the people across the province.

He said the CDLD programme was being executed with financial assistance of European Union in 13 districts of the province, adding that so far 5603 development projects worth over Rs 6 billion had been approved that would benefit as many as 4.5 million people.

The Minister said that keep in view the success of the CDLD programme the government intends to extend it to each and every area of the province and making contacts with European Union and other international development agencies for assistance and support.

More Stories From Pakistan

