LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had ulterior motives of playing politics on ‘dead bodies’ of political workers, but the government exercised utmost restraint and did not provide them with any such chance.

Talking to the media during his visit of up-gradation work at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Sunday night, he said when the PTI workers resorted to firing after crossing the Attock bridge, it was quite clear that they wanted to infuriate the police and get a ‘dead body’ for political gains.

“I had passed clear instructions to the police to refrain from any tit-for-tat response and show complete restraint in order to foil the evil designs of the PTI leadership,” he responded. He said the government did not play into the hands of the PTI and foiled their nefarious designs, adding that sometimes one had to retreat for achieving the goal.

The interior minister said the PTI leadership wanted to stage a sit-in at the D-Chowk in the Federal capital in order to disrupt the SCO summit in Islamabad.

about Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s disappearance and reappearance in KP Assembly, Naqvi said he (Gandapur) disappeared on his own and the government was being blamed for his arrest, adding that nothing like that had happened.

"The footage of the KP House had proved that the chief minister left the KP House and disappeared before the police reached there to arrest him, and the law-enforcement agencies had nothing to do with it," he added.

To a query, he said the PTI leadership had always exposed political workers to danger of taking to the streets, while the leadership would sit back and enjoy life.

About Governor’s Rule in the wake of worsening law and order situation in KP, the interior minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was holding consultations with President Asif Ali Zardari and the government would take a decision on it if needed.