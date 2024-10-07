Open Menu

Govt Exercised Restraint, Didn't Give PTI Chance To Get 'dead Bodies': Interior Minister

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Govt exercised restraint, didn't give PTI chance to get 'dead bodies': interior minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had ulterior motives of playing politics on ‘dead bodies’ of political workers, but the government exercised utmost restraint and did not provide them with any such chance.

Talking to the media during his visit of up-gradation work at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Sunday night, he said when the PTI workers resorted to firing after crossing the Attock bridge, it was quite clear that they wanted to infuriate the police and get a ‘dead body’ for political gains.

“I had passed clear instructions to the police to refrain from any tit-for-tat response and show complete restraint in order to foil the evil designs of the PTI leadership,” he responded. He said the government did not play into the hands of the PTI and foiled their nefarious designs, adding that sometimes one had to retreat for achieving the goal.

The interior minister said the PTI leadership wanted to stage a sit-in at the D-Chowk in the Federal capital in order to disrupt the SCO summit in Islamabad.

about Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s disappearance and reappearance in KP Assembly, Naqvi said he (Gandapur) disappeared on his own and the government was being blamed for his arrest, adding that nothing like that had happened.

"The footage of the KP House had proved that the chief minister left the KP House and disappeared before the police reached there to arrest him, and the law-enforcement agencies had nothing to do with it," he added.

To a query, he said the PTI leadership had always exposed political workers to danger of taking to the streets, while the leadership would sit back and enjoy life.

About Governor’s Rule in the wake of worsening law and order situation in KP, the interior minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was holding consultations with President Asif Ali Zardari and the government would take a decision on it if needed.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Firing Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Governor Law And Order Interior Minister Visit Attock Sunday Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

16 hours ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

1 day ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

1 day ago
 Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

1 day ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

1 day ago
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

1 day ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

1 day ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

1 day ago
 Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floo ..

Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods

1 day ago
 Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to a ..

Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack

1 day ago
 LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan