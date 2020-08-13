UrduPoint.com
Govt Expanding Soft Loans Program For Youth

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf leader of Sukkur chapter Advocate Shahida Bhutto has said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan, has especially prioritized youth and their economic needs.

Speaking in an event, in connection with International Youth day at auditorium of Sukkur IBA here on Thursday, she said that the present government was expanding its soft loans program for youth to promote entrepreneurship so that they were economically productive. The role of women in economic development was also highlighted.

