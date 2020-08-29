Govt expands welfare schemes to needy people: Murad Saeed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications, Murad Saeed Saturday said that government has expanded welfare schemes to each and every needy man in the country to help them come out from social and economical crisis.

He expressed these views while addressing inaugural ceremonies of water schemes held at two different areas of District Swat including Kanju and Kabal.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan and Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai were also accompanied Murad Saeed.

Federal Minister said that the PTI government is focusing on welfare of the people and trying to make the life of the common man easier.

PTI led government to provide free medical treatment to poor people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through Health Insaaf Card which was a revolutionary initiative adding work was underway on power projects including water supply schemes which would facilitate the people.

Murad Saeed said that approval has been granted for construction of three universities and a Children Hospital for NA-4, Swat-III.

He informed that construction work on Chakdara-Fatehpur Motorway would soon be started while billions of rupees have been granted for development projects in Swat.

Federal Minister said that the journey of development would continue and the lives of the common man would be changed with the establishment of universities, dental colleges, children's hospitals and other projects in the area.