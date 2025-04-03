Open Menu

Govt Expected Reduction In Electricity Prices To Boost Industry: Shamim Aftab

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Govt expected reduction in electricity prices to boost Industry: Shamim Aftab

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Chairperson Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI), Madam Shamim Aftab, expressed optimism regarding the government's anticipated announcement to reduce electricity prices.

Talking to APP on Thursday, she highlighted the significant benefits this move would bring to the industrial sector.

Shamim Aftab acknowledged the continuous efforts of the business community, particularly the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), in advocating for reduced electricity tariffs.She mentioned that Prime Minister had recently convened a crucial meeting in Islamabad, where an announcement regarding a reduction of 7 to 8 units in electricity prices was expected soon.

“I am hopeful that this announcement would mark the beginning of a new era for industrialization in Pakistan,” the chairperson SWCCI stated.

She expressed gratitude to business leaders, including Group Leader Gohar Ejaz, FPCCI President Atif Ikram, and other key figures who played a pivotal role in this initiative.

She further emphasized that if the government officially announces this reduction, it would be a landmark achievement for the business community, benefiting small, medium, and large-scale industries alike.

“This success would be credited to all the hardworking individuals in Pakistan’s chambers, associations, and small business sectors,” she added.

Shamim Aftab reiterated that a cut in electricity costs would enhance industrial competitiveness, reduce production costs, and attract more investment in the country.

She concluded by expressing her gratitude to all stakeholders for their relentless efforts in achieving this goal.

Recent Stories

China launches new satellite on Thursday

China launches new satellite on Thursday

16 minutes ago
 Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, souther ..

Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US

1 hour ago
 UN expresses concern over human toll resulting fro ..

UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..

4 hours ago
 Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in ..

Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

5 hours ago
'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-Ge ..

'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General

12 hours ago
 Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli ..

Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

13 hours ago
 Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk ..

Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk of foot-and-mouth disease

13 hours ago
 India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world ma ..

India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world markets

16 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi

18 hours ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half bil ..

Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan