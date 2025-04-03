Govt expected reduction in electricity prices to boost Industry: Shamim Aftab

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Chairperson Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI), Madam Shamim Aftab, expressed optimism regarding the government's anticipated announcement to reduce electricity prices.

Talking to APP on Thursday, she highlighted the significant benefits this move would bring to the industrial sector.

Shamim Aftab acknowledged the continuous efforts of the business community, particularly the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), in advocating for reduced electricity tariffs.She mentioned that Prime Minister had recently convened a crucial meeting in Islamabad, where an announcement regarding a reduction of 7 to 8 units in electricity prices was expected soon.

“I am hopeful that this announcement would mark the beginning of a new era for industrialization in Pakistan,” the chairperson SWCCI stated.

She expressed gratitude to business leaders, including Group Leader Gohar Ejaz, FPCCI President Atif Ikram, and other key figures who played a pivotal role in this initiative.

She further emphasized that if the government officially announces this reduction, it would be a landmark achievement for the business community, benefiting small, medium, and large-scale industries alike.

“This success would be credited to all the hardworking individuals in Pakistan’s chambers, associations, and small business sectors,” she added.

Shamim Aftab reiterated that a cut in electricity costs would enhance industrial competitiveness, reduce production costs, and attract more investment in the country.

She concluded by expressing her gratitude to all stakeholders for their relentless efforts in achieving this goal.