Govt Expected Reduction In Electricity Prices To Boost Industry: Shamim Aftab
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Chairperson Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI), Madam Shamim Aftab, expressed optimism regarding the government's anticipated announcement to reduce electricity prices.
Talking to APP on Thursday, she highlighted the significant benefits this move would bring to the industrial sector.
Shamim Aftab acknowledged the continuous efforts of the business community, particularly the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), in advocating for reduced electricity tariffs.She mentioned that Prime Minister had recently convened a crucial meeting in Islamabad, where an announcement regarding a reduction of 7 to 8 units in electricity prices was expected soon.
“I am hopeful that this announcement would mark the beginning of a new era for industrialization in Pakistan,” the chairperson SWCCI stated.
She expressed gratitude to business leaders, including Group Leader Gohar Ejaz, FPCCI President Atif Ikram, and other key figures who played a pivotal role in this initiative.
She further emphasized that if the government officially announces this reduction, it would be a landmark achievement for the business community, benefiting small, medium, and large-scale industries alike.
“This success would be credited to all the hardworking individuals in Pakistan’s chambers, associations, and small business sectors,” she added.
Shamim Aftab reiterated that a cut in electricity costs would enhance industrial competitiveness, reduce production costs, and attract more investment in the country.
She concluded by expressing her gratitude to all stakeholders for their relentless efforts in achieving this goal.
Recent Stories
China launches new satellite on Thursday
Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US
UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..
Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025
'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General
Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk of foot-and-mouth disease
India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world markets
Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Exemplary cleanliness ensured during Eid days: CEO6 minutes ago
-
Govt expected reduction in electricity prices to boost Industry: Shamim Aftab6 minutes ago
-
Derajat festival attracts visitors16 minutes ago
-
Three arrested for injuring a youngster16 minutes ago
-
Girl stabbed after parents reject marriage proposal16 minutes ago
-
Prominent restaurant sealed on Mall Road16 minutes ago
-
469 prisoners in Punjab freed before Eid16 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds 79 emergencies during Eid46 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 209 kg drugs in 7 operations46 minutes ago
-
Swat valley attracts massive influx of tourists during Eid56 minutes ago
-
Sahiwal Coal Power Plant hosts Eid ul Fitr celebration56 minutes ago
-
PFA destroys 140 kg unhygienic meat:1 hour ago