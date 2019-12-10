Govt expects political maturity from opposition: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is a peace loving party and believed in justice

He said it never played politics over non-issues and if Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leadership showed wisdom over the matter of Nawaz Sharif's departure to abroad on medical ground, the government expected the same mature behavior from the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to a private news channel he said the time period granted to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif by the court would soon expire and he must return to the country, adding, red warrant would be issued to him if he stayed abroad in violation of court orders.

He said opposition must play positive politics and focus to use the supreme forum of parliament to address the political and national issues as this approach could be in the interest of the nation.

"The government is striving hard to boost the national economy as when it came into power the national economy was at its ailing condition, adding, Prime Minister is making efforts and taking all possible steps to strengthen the national exchequer.

He asked the opposition parties to leave their personal goals behind and come forward for welfare of the masses, as a politician could not be succeeded without the support of the nation.

"That day is not far when the country will be cleaned of the menace of corruption and the dream of Khan for prosperous Pakistan will become true in near future", he remarked.