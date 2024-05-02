Open Menu

Govt. Expects To Generate Rs30bn In First Year Implementation Of Forest Administration Policy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2024 | 11:38 PM

Provincial Advisor on Finance, Muzamil Aslam Thursday said that revenue of Rs 30 billion was expected in the first year under a scientific policy of forests administration that would be implemented after getting approval from provincial cabinet

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Provincial Advisor on Finance, Muzamil Aslam Thursday said that revenue of Rs 30 billion was expected in the first year under a scientific policy of forests administration that would be implemented after getting approval from provincial cabinet.

He was chairing a meeting that was convened to review scientific policy for administration of forests in KP. It was also attended by Provincial Minister for Forests, Fazal Hakeem, Secretary Forests, Nazar Hussain Shah and officials concerned.

Finance Advisor said that foreign investor would be invited under the scientific policy that would be implemented for administration of forests after approval of cabinet. He said that fifty percent of KP revenue was generated from timber that has reached to zero.

He said that forests are situated on 26 percent and said that decrease of forest land has also affected financial position of stakeholders. He informed that KP needs a result oriented policy that is finalized and soon be sent to cabinet for approval.

