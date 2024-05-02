- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Govt. expects to generate Rs30bn in first year implementation of forest administration policy
Govt. Expects To Generate Rs30bn In First Year Implementation Of Forest Administration Policy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2024 | 11:38 PM
Provincial Advisor on Finance, Muzamil Aslam Thursday said that revenue of Rs 30 billion was expected in the first year under a scientific policy of forests administration that would be implemented after getting approval from provincial cabinet
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Provincial Advisor on Finance, Muzamil Aslam Thursday said that revenue of Rs 30 billion was expected in the first year under a scientific policy of forests administration that would be implemented after getting approval from provincial cabinet.
He was chairing a meeting that was convened to review scientific policy for administration of forests in KP. It was also attended by Provincial Minister for Forests, Fazal Hakeem, Secretary Forests, Nazar Hussain Shah and officials concerned.
Finance Advisor said that foreign investor would be invited under the scientific policy that would be implemented for administration of forests after approval of cabinet. He said that fifty percent of KP revenue was generated from timber that has reached to zero.
He said that forests are situated on 26 percent and said that decrease of forest land has also affected financial position of stakeholders. He informed that KP needs a result oriented policy that is finalized and soon be sent to cabinet for approval.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the Hajj of 2024
High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark 'Australia Day in Spring'
PM forms inquiry committee to probe matter of wheat import
E-Evidence system inaugurated in Bahawalnagar district courts
Bitterness at UCLA as Gaza protest cleared
Kenya, Tanzania brace for cyclone as heavy rains persist
DC reviews seven-day anti-polio drive in Federal Capital
UK police arrest 45 at protest against migrant removals
President stresses measures to ensure safety, security of journalists
Speakers for joint efforts to boost global climate action through Climate Action ..
IHC adjourns hearing of appeals against conviction in cipher case
Oil tanker fire averted due to swift rescue operation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the Hajj of 202410 minutes ago
-
High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark 'Australia Day in Spring'13 minutes ago
-
PM forms inquiry committee to probe matter of wheat import13 minutes ago
-
E-Evidence system inaugurated in Bahawalnagar district courts7 minutes ago
-
DC reviews seven-day anti-polio drive in Federal Capital7 minutes ago
-
President stresses measures to ensure safety, security of journalists6 minutes ago
-
Speakers for joint efforts to boost global climate action through Climate Action Committee13 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns hearing of appeals against conviction in cipher case6 minutes ago
-
Oil tanker fire averted due to swift rescue operation7 minutes ago
-
Indian campaign of attacking, seizing Kashmiris' properties destined to fail: FO spox13 minutes ago
-
Home dept directs crackdown against tinted glasses, sirens7 minutes ago
-
Joint efforts, dialogue vital for national consensus: Musadik7 minutes ago