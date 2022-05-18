UrduPoint.com

Govt Expedites Construction Work On Winder Dam

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 02:39 PM

Govt expedites construction work on Winder Dam

The Winder Dam would bring over 10,000 acres of barren land under cultivation in water scarce areas of Lasbela which would help to ensure food security by increasing agricultural production in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The Winder Dam would bring over 10,000 acres of barren land under cultivation in water scarce areas of Lasbela which would help to ensure food security by increasing agricultural production in the region.

The government has expedited the construction work on Winder dam project to complete it within its stipulated time period in Lasbela district of Balochistan, said an official while talking to APP.

The Winder Dam has the capacity of 36,167 acre feet live storage to conserve flood water of Winder River to ensure annual availability of water for developing agriculture sector.

The project would also produce 300 KW of energy while controlling the flow of Winder River would help save the loss of life and property in the area during heavy floods season.

"The Dam will also provide water supply to the agricultural lands through canals. Some 919 square miles catchment area of Winder Dam will irrigate the area through 21 kilometers (km)'s main canal alongwith its four branches of 16 km each," he said.

The water supply will be also used for drinking and other domestic purpose after proper purification and treatment for human use. The water storage and seepage from the dam will also recharge the ground water reservoirs and increase the ground water level. The project will bring socio-economic uplift of the people in the area by creating employment and business opportunities as it would greatly increase the development of fisheries in the area.

