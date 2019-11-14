Govt. expedites work on establishing industrial zones: NA told

Parliamentary Secretary for Textile Aliya Hamza Malik Thursday informed the National Assembly that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has expedited work on the establishment of industrial zones in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Textile Aliya Hamza Malik Thursday informed the National Assembly that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has expedited work on the establishment of industrial zones in the country.

Responding to questions in question hour, she said the government was giving special emphasis to bolstering exports. She said exports have already witnessed an increase and as a result trade deficit has also come down.

Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema said work on a number of housing projects is underway under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

He said an allocation of Rs five billion as interest free loan has been made which would be utilized for low cost housing.

He said Federal government employees would be accommodated in these housing schemes.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri told the house that Saudi Arabia has waived off 2000 Riyal fee on Pakistanis intending to perform more than one Umrah within two years.

Parliamentary Secretary for food Muhammad Ameer Sultan said aerial sprays have been carried out in Karachi to control the locusts. The chair also directed the federal government to fully assist the Sindh government in controlling the locusts in Karachi.