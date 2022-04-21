UrduPoint.com

Govt Expedites Work On Naulong Dam In Jhal Magsi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 06:12 PM

The government has expedited the construction work of Naulong Dam on Mula River in the Jhal Magsi District, which will be the first hydel dam of the province to generate 4.4 megawatts electricity and irrigate 47,000 acres land

The Water and Power Development Authority had already completed its feasibility and detailed design, besides all other required arrangements, a WAPDA official said on Thursday.

With gross storage of 242,163 acre feet of water, he said, the dam would irrigate 47,000 acres of land in Jhal Magsi, Gandawa and Khuzdar, which would help boost economic activities and strengthen the farmers fraternity in the province.

The official said the Naulong Dam, which would cost around Rs 3.85 billion, would be 186 feet high with live storage of 200,000 AF water. The agriculture would reap annual benefit of Rs 2.017 billion, power Rs 0.413 Billion and fisheries Rs. 0.018 billion because of the dam, while it would create 23,500 agricultural jobs.

It would help protect the catchment areas from the deluge, he added.

The official aid the government had worked out a comprehensive programme for managing the recurring floods through small dams. The completion of the projects would help the irrigation system, besides tackling the water scarcity situation in the province, he added.

