Govt expedites work on Rs30bn irrigation projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has expedited work on Rs30 billion projects started with an assistance of the Federal Government for provision of irrigation water to the agriculture lands in the province.

Under the National Agriculture Programme, the KP government is focusing on reconstruction and pavements of watercourses to provide irrigation water to the tail ends fields.

An official of KP Agriculture Department told APP on Tuesday that 25,000 new watercourses would be constructed during 2018-23 in the province.

He said only 25,000 watercourses were constructed during last 70 years in KP.

Under National Agriculture Emergency Program, he said that 11 agriculture and livestock projects worth Rs45 billion have been approved from Federal Government for increasing milk and meat production besides ensuring self-sufficiency in food services.

He said KP's first ever food security policy was approved.� He said that 1,200 livestock farms should be completed in KP by 2023.

The official said 300,00 Calfs would be fattened by 2023.

Under, Save the Calf project, he said free fodder and milk is being provided to farmers for nourishment of male calfs of buffaloes and oxen.

Besides establishment of veterinary dispensaries and provision of free animal vaccines, he said a veterinary university was established and veterinary census were held in KP.

He said that a rooster and five hens were provided to thousands of poor household in KP.