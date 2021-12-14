UrduPoint.com

Govt Expediting Its Efforts To Promote Tourism: SACM

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 08:14 PM

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Tuesday that tourist information centres would be made effective across the province

He said this during a meeting with Tourism Secretary Asadullah Faiz who met him here.

Hasaan Khawar said that Kotli Sattian was being declared as new tourist zone.

Kotli Sattian, Kahuta and Murree road would be declared as tourist roads.

He further said the government was expediting its efforts to promote tourism in the country.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests came under discussion.

The secretary also briefed the SACM about the projects and working of thetourism department.

