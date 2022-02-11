(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the government was expediting measures for the promotion of international tourism in Gilgit Baltistan, which had a lot of potential.

With the government also taking steps for the promotion of winter sports in Gilgit Baltistan, local tourism was promoted due to its measures during the last three years, he added.

The prime minister was talking to GB Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed, who called on him here.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and Special Assistant to the PM on Tourism Azam Jameel were also present in the meeting, during which the projects for the promotion of tourism in Gilgit Baltistan and GB Vision 2050 were discussed in the detail.

The prime minister said the government was taking measures for the provision of world class facilities to tourists in Gilgit Baltistan.