Govt Expediting Privatization Process, Reforming Institutions: Advisor

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Advisor to Finance Minister Khurram Shehzad on Tuesday said that the government is expediting privatization process and bringing reforms in different institutions

Talking to a private television channel, he said that focus has been given to reduce expenditure and generate revenue to strengthen economy of this country.

In reply to a question, he said, there is a need to promote export based growth.

To a question about foreign investment, he said foreign companies are taking keen interest in various sectors for investment purpose. The process of right sizing in different ministries and departments has been initiated to streamline the system, he said.

Economy is moving on the right direction due to consistencies in the policies, he added.

