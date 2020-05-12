Govt explains measures taken to combat coronavirus: Aliya Hamza Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce, Aliya Hamza Malik said on Tuesday that PTI leadership had delivered a detailed speech over corona crisis and measurements taken by the government in the assembly session.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shah Mehmood Qureshi was a senior politician and party leader, she mentioned the effective measures taken by the government to fight against novel contagion under the supervision of prime minister Imran Khan,she expressed while talking to a private news channel.

Opposition was propagating against the imposition of smart lockdown for no reason though around 203 countries in the world opted for smart lockdown,she further stated.

Only corona effected areas were being sealed in Punjab and KPK, 359 points in Punjab and 171 points in KPK were completely cordoned off after witnessing corona cases,she mentioned.

Prime minister's promise to provide ration on the doorstep of needy families was successfully fulfilled,she said while praising PM efforts.

Shehbaz Sharif returned to Pakistan to rebuild his party image by showing the masses that he would fight against corona, but he remained in his room rather helping the needy people in this testing time,she stated.