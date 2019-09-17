Govt exposed Indian atrocities in IoK: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government effectively and consistently exposed Indian atrocities and oppression on hapless Kashmiris before the international community.

Addressing the All Parties Kashmir Conference organised by PTI at a hotel here,he said the Federal government mobilised various international forums including House of Commons,United Nations Security Council and Human Rights bodies on the burning issue of Kashmir.

He stressed need to further the cause and stance of oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir at national and international forums. He said Members of National, Provincial Assemblies, Senate of Pakistan and leaders of business community should also play role for Kashmir cause and highlight their struggle for freedom.

The Governor urged overseas Pakistanis to play active role in exposing Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir as there was immense need to raise voices for Kashmiri brethren at international level.

He also suggested that a booklet should be prepared in which brutalities of Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris should be exposed.

Highlighting cruelties in Occupied valley, Chaudhry Sarwar said that Members of parliament and international media were allowed to visit Palestine,but no member of Indian parliament or media has been allowed to visit IoK. He called upon all Pakistanis to support Kahsmiri people in their struggle for right of self determination.