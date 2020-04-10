Govt extended date of registration in Tiger Force: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Friday said the government had extended date of registration names in the Tiger Force till April 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Friday said the government had extended date of registration Names in the Tiger Force till April 15.

Talking to a private news channel, he said 8,50000 youth had registered their names in tiger force including 2,000 MBBS doctors and 12,000 health workers and they were belongs to all the political parties but not only the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said it was time of unity not division and everyone should have to work together against the pandemic of coronavirus.

Usman Dar said, "the government would play a role of big brother with all the provincial governments including Sindh regarding the issue of pandemic disease, adding that Sindh government should increase coordination among themselves."He said the government was making efforts to provide financial help to the needy people at their homes without any discrimination, adding using of mobile wallet mechanism for distribution of money among the people was under consideration.