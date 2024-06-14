Govt extended maximum relief to poor people: Ali Pervaiz

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik said on Friday that the Federal Government had extended maximum relief to poor people in the budget 2024–25 despite limited resources.

"Taxes have not changed, rather a noose has been tightened around non-filers to bring them into the tax net," he told a private news channel.

Ali Malik said the finance minister, in his budget speech, had stressed the need for reforms in the home-grown economic programme.

Highlighting the key features of the federal budget, the minister said the jump in the stock market was the result of prudent economic policies introduced by the incumbent government.

To a query, he dispelled the impression that the International Monetary Fund had compelled the government to increase taxes on the salaried class.