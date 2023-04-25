UrduPoint.com

Govt Extends Census Timeline For 5 Days Due To 'negative Growth' In 12 Urban Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Govt extends census timeline for 5 days due to 'negative growth' in 12 urban areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The government on Tuesday announced a five-day extension in field work of the 7th Population and Housing Census till April 30 after the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) field teams observed 'negative growth' in 12 major urban areas and needed 'data verification' in 11 major cities of the country.

The areas where the census timeline has been extended include Quetta, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Karachi Central, Karachi South, Karachi West, Karachi East, Malir, Kemari, Korangi, Hyderabad and Islamabad, PBS spokesman Muhammad Sarwar Gondal said in a press statement.

Similarly, he said, verification of the data collected by the PBS field team from 11 cities including Gujranwala, Sialkot, Jhelum, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Attock, Chakwal, Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad and Tank was needed.

The spokesman said the extension in the census timeline (from April 26 to April 30) was aimed at "complete coverage and assurance of no leftover structure/houses in the selected districts/big cities where negative growth rate or very slow growth rate has been observed."He also asked the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to continue the physical verification process in 11 identified cities to ensure 'smooth coverage.'

