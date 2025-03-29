Open Menu

Govt. Extends Condolences To Affected Families Of Katlang Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Govt. extends condolences to affected families of Katlang incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The government has extended deepest condolences to the affected families of Katlang incident and said we stands with affected families in this moment of grief.

According to a press note issued by KP Information Department here Saturday, “In the early hours of March 29, a counter-terrorism operation was conducted in the remote hilltop area of Katlang, District Mardan, based on credible intelligence regarding the presence of armed militants using the location as a hideout and transit point.

The operation successfully neutralized several high-value targets linked to ongoing militant activities in the region. Unfortunately, subsequent reports have confirmed the presence of non-combatants, including women and children, at the periphery of the target zone, resulting in tragic civilian casualties.

This is an immensely painful and regrettable development. Every effort is made during such operations to avoid collateral damage. However, the complex terrain, the deliberate tactics of militants to embed within civilian populations, and the fog of war can sometimes lead to unintended consequences.

The Government extends its deepest condolences to the affected families and stands with the affected families in this moment of grief. Immediate measures are being taken to:

- Investigate the circumstances surrounding civilian presence in the area.

- Extend medical assistance to the injured.

- Facilitate relief and compensation for the victims' families”.

