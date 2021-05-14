Govt extends date for reopening of school from 17th May to 23rd May

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :As per directions of the Federal Government communicated under the Covid -19 current situation, the date for reopening of educational institutions is extended from 17th May to 23rd May 2021.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the decision shall be applicable to all institutions ( public and private , madaris , vocational and technical education, special education etc. ) through out the country.

The notification also directed the all concerned to note and ensure strict compliance.

Provincial Governments and ICT are requested to issue notifications in this regards through respective departments and field formations beside making arrangements for dissemination of the news to the masses to avoid any confusion and inconvenience due to Eid Holidays, it added.