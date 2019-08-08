UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Extends Export Package To Encourage Non-traditional Exports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:08 PM

Govt extends export package to encourage non-traditional exports

The National Assembly was informed on Thursday that government has extended the export enhancement package for another three years with the same previous conditions to encourage non-traditional exports of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The National Assembly was informed on Thursday that government has extended the export enhancement package for another three years with the same previous conditions to encourage non-traditional exports of the country.

Parliamentary Secretary for Textile Aliya Hamza Malik told the House that under this package new export sectors such as transport equipment, auto parts and accessories; machinery including electrical machinery, furniture, stationary, fruits, vegetables, meat and meat preparation including poultry have been included.

She said gas tariffs for LNG have been lowered for Punjab to bring it at par with other provinces whereas there has been no increase in gas prices for export industries including jute, carpet, textile, sports goods, leather and surgical goods.

To a question she said under economic package to support economic growth, customs duties and regularity duties on 236 tariff lines of raw materials and intermediate products have been reduced.

She said cotton yarn duty has been reduced to 0% from 10% while export rates have been increased by 3% for exporters.

To a question, the parliamentary secretary told the house that low electricity cost will reduce the cost of doing business adding tariff increase is not going to affect major exports.

Regarding trade with India, she said amid recent tension with India over Kashmir issue the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting decided to halt all the bilateral trade with India while details of on-going trade would be shared later on.

She said that Pakistan's imports were reduced in the last 10 months and exports have increased which was a positive indicator for the economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan India National Assembly Sports Electricity Exports Business Punjab Same Gas Textile Cotton All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Punjab`s Citizen Feedback Monitoring Program Wins ..

30 minutes ago

Between 2006 and 2018; 67% fall in the proportion ..

30 minutes ago

Rough seas in Arabian Gulf

39 minutes ago

Political parties asked to submit accounts stateme ..

40 seconds ago

Asia stocks climb but tensions linger

42 seconds ago

Over 0.3mln workforce proceeded abroad

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.