Govt extends Hajj applications due to low turn out

Only 40,175 applications have been received so far, prompting authorities to explore alternative measures to encourage greater participation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12nd, 2023) In response to a limited number of applications, Pakistan has decided to extend the deadline for submitting Hajj applications under the government scheme.

The extension applies to applications under both the government and sponsorship Hajj schemes.

Aneeq Ahmed, the Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, announced that the deadline will be extended by 10 days, with the formal announcement scheduled for today.

Minister Ahmed cited the country's economic situation as a contributing factor to the decrease in the number of Hajj applications.

Despite efforts to reduce Hajj expenses and introduce short-term Hajj facilities, the number of applications has declined this year as well. Notably, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had to return almost 20,000 quotas to Saudi Arabia last year due to a drop in Hajj pilgrims.