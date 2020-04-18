UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Extends Int'l, Domestic Flight Operation Suspension Till April 30

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 03:23 PM

Govt extends int'l, domestic flight operation suspension till April 30

The government on Saturday extended the suspension of international and domestic flight operations till April 30 in line with national strategy to stem the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The government on Saturday extended the suspension of international and domestic flight operations till April 30 in line with national strategy to stem the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"As per the decision of the Government of Pakistan, the suspension of international and domestic flight operations as effected earlier has been extended upto Thursday, April 30, this year at 2359 hours PST," a spokesman for the Aviation Division said in a press release.

He said remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of international and domestic flights, reflected in the previous orders, would remain unchanged.

Related Topics

Pakistan April Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Consumer Watchdog Says Vector COVID-19 Tes ..

4 minutes ago

Philanthropists distributed relief goods among mec ..

4 minutes ago

Business community hails SBP for reducing interest ..

11 minutes ago

Belarus Received 14,000 COVID-19 Test Kits From Ru ..

4 minutes ago

Asia virus latest: Lockdown hampers cyclone relief ..

11 minutes ago

Rescued from Himalaya trails, trekkers find world ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.