ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The government on Saturday extended the suspension of international and domestic flight operations till April 30 in line with national strategy to stem the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"As per the decision of the Government of Pakistan, the suspension of international and domestic flight operations as effected earlier has been extended upto Thursday, April 30, this year at 2359 hours PST," a spokesman for the Aviation Division said in a press release.

He said remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of international and domestic flights, reflected in the previous orders, would remain unchanged.