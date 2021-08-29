UrduPoint.com

Govt Extends Maximum Relief To SME Sector: President Sheikh Faisal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 02:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :The President Multan Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Sheikh Faisal Saeed has said that the incumbent government was paying special focus on Small Medium Enterprises (SME) sector.

Talking to Media persons, Faisal Saeed said that the government was extending maximum relief to SME sector but Its traders were not availing the opportunities properly due to lack of awareness.

He said that the Chamber of small traders would play it's due role to create awareness about benefits for SME sector.

Underlining the role of Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Faisal said that Chamber of Small Traders would play it's due role to create awareness about benefits for SME sector and added that it was the only representative organization of Small and Medium Traders.

Multan Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry was also got approved from Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan and it's annual audit would be made.

He assured that the chamber of small traders would play role for resolving the issues faced by the small traders and SME sector.

He said that the registration of the members was underway as there should be at least 300 members for any trade organisation.

