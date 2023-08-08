Open Menu

Govt Extends Peoples Bus Service Route From Hyderabad To Tando Jam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Govt extends Peoples Bus service route from Hyderabad to Tando Jam

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :In a stride towards enhanced public transportation, a new route within the Peoples Bus Service network has been initiated in Hyderabad, stretching from Hala Naka, Detha Station to Tando Jam Kesana Mori.

Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Memon announced this new route here on Tuesday. He said that the government's foremost priority was to facilitate the public with unparalleled travel amenities, the new route will offer premier travel amenities to the inhabitants of Hyderabad and its surroundings.

He expressed that our mission was to guarantee high-quality services for our citizens. The objective behind extending the Peoples Bus Service to encompass additional regions is to alleviate travel inconveniences and stimulate local business endeavours.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the new service will have a positive impact on the lives and business endeavours of the people of the region. Sindh government's proactive approach to expanding travel infrastructure is in line with the larger goal of enhancing overall well-being.

