Govt extends relief to public by reducing sales tax on petrol, says Nadeem Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, said on Friday that the incumbent government was utilizing all possible resources to control inflation.

In a statement issued here, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that Prime Minister, Imran Khan,has extended as big gift to the nation by reducing the sales tax on petrol.

Qureshi further said that the PTI has taken a good step to reduce the impact of prices adding that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had reduced sales tax to zero and taking continuous steps to protect the nation from the effects of rising petrol prices globally.

Nadeem Qureshi said that the the incumbent govt has been minimizing petrol levy and sales tax for the last several months.

Federal and Punjab governments were constantly taking people friendly measures and its efforts were commendable. He said that PTI has the passion and ability to take the country on the way to progress and prosperity.