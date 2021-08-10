UrduPoint.com

Govt Extends Rs 30bln Subsidy To Consumers Through USC, NA Told

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :National Assembly was informed on Tuesday that government has extended a subsidy of thirty billion rupees to the consumers through Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

Responding to a calling attention notice, Parliamentary Secretary for Industries and Production MNA Aliya Hamza Malik said the prices of essential commodities including ghee, rice, pulses, flour and sugar remained constant at the utility outlets from February 2020 to 27th July 2021.

She said that USC was bearing financial losses when PTI government received power. She said that today USC has been made as a profitable department as well as its sales have also increased.

Talking on point of order, she said that few media sections were propagating through false news based editorials on the national issues, adding, "headlines of certain news bulletins are also being twisted."Ms Malik underlined that there should be a code of conduct for making opinion on issues related to national security as unbridled and miscalculated assertions were detrimental to national interests.

"Fake news is unacceptable and department concerned should take notice of this issue and bar such media outlets from tainting public opinion with erroneous information," the parliamentary secretary noted.

