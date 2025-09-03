Govt Extends Rs 50m Financial Assistance To Overseas Pakistanis In 3 Months
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The government disbursed Rs 49.2 million in financial and legal assistance to overseas Pakistanis in first quarter
of 2025, providing crucial support to distressed families and assisting with repatriation of deceased individuals.
The official performance report, available with Wealth Pakistan, stated that Community Welfare Attachés (CWAs)
across various countries provided substantial assistance to Pakistanis abroad, particularly in cases involving death compensation, recovery of dues, and settlement of claims.
According to Quarterly Performance Report of CWAs for January–March 2025, a significant portion of this aid was extended through the Pakistan Community Welfare and Benevolent Fund (PCWBF), which serves as the main
channel for relief.
In Saudi Arabia, financial and legal support worth more than Rs1.
9 million was extended to families of deceased workers, covering recovery of dues and transportation expenses.
The UAE missions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi together provided over Rs 20 million, handling more than 250 death-related cases.
In Malaysia, assistance exceeding Rs10 million was disbursed to bereaved families, while Doha recorded allocations of around Rs1.9 million for similar purposes.
Other countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Spain, Italy, and South Korea, also extended significant financial support through their respective missions.
The assistance reflects the government’s efforts to stand by the overseas community in times of crisis. This financial intervention underscores Islamabad’s recognition of the vital role that overseas Pakistanis play in the national economy through remittances exceeding billions of Dollars annually.
Recent Stories
TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt
Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions
President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu
Muqam chairs high level meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Teenager commits suicide41 seconds ago
-
Govt extends Rs 50m financial assistance to overseas Pakistanis in 3 months43 seconds ago
-
Farzand Wazir elected Chairman of PRCS KP11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews Wildlife projects in Sargodha division11 minutes ago
-
Seven news dengue cases added in Rwp, Murree11 minutes ago
-
Flood warning issued for Chenab river in Sargodha11 minutes ago
-
SCCI, Al-Khidmat Foundation, Pakistan Army distribute food items21 minutes ago
-
TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt30 minutes ago
-
Khanpur Dam spillways opened as precautionary measure31 minutes ago
-
'Killer' held after five years31 minutes ago
-
Babusar Top attack, DPO Mansehra assures best medical care for injured policemen31 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker offers condolences on passing of Sadiq Sanjrani’s father31 minutes ago