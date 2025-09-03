Govt extends Rs 50m financial assistance to overseas Pakistanis in 3 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The government disbursed Rs 49.2 million in financial and legal assistance to overseas Pakistanis in first quarter

of 2025, providing crucial support to distressed families and assisting with repatriation of deceased individuals.

The official performance report, available with Wealth Pakistan, stated that Community Welfare Attachés (CWAs)

across various countries provided substantial assistance to Pakistanis abroad, particularly in cases involving death compensation, recovery of dues, and settlement of claims.

According to Quarterly Performance Report of CWAs for January–March 2025, a significant portion of this aid was extended through the Pakistan Community Welfare and Benevolent Fund (PCWBF), which serves as the main

channel for relief.

In Saudi Arabia, financial and legal support worth more than Rs1.

9 million was extended to families of deceased workers, covering recovery of dues and transportation expenses.

The UAE missions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi together provided over Rs 20 million, handling more than 250 death-related cases.

In Malaysia, assistance exceeding Rs10 million was disbursed to bereaved families, while Doha recorded allocations of around Rs1.9 million for similar purposes.

Other countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Spain, Italy, and South Korea, also extended significant financial support through their respective missions.

The assistance reflects the government’s efforts to stand by the overseas community in times of crisis. This financial intervention underscores Islamabad’s recognition of the vital role that overseas Pakistanis play in the national economy through remittances exceeding billions of Dollars annually.