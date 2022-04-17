UrduPoint.com

Govt Extends Time For Transportation Of Wheat To Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2022 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :The government of Pakistan had extended the time period for transportation of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and life saving medicines as humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan via Attari-Wagah integrated check post.

The government of Pakistan in November 2021 had approved, as a special gesture to the Afghan people, the transportation of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and life saving medicines from India to Afghanistan via Wagah border on exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes.

According to the Foreign Office Spokesperson, the time period granted for transportation of the humanitarian assistance expired on March 21, 2022.

The Government of India recently requested for extension in time period to complete the transportation process.

The Spokesperson said, "as a manifestation of our sincere efforts towards addressing the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, it has been decided to grant two months' extension to facilitate completion of the transportation. All the modalities shall remain the same as earlier communicated to the Indian side."The High Commission of India in Islamabad had been informed of the decision in this regard.

