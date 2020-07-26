UrduPoint.com
Govt Extends Timings Of Cattle Markets

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 07:10 PM

Govt extends timings of cattle markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has extended hours of cattle markets set up at 12 different places in the city.

According to the sources on Sunday, now cattle markets will remain open from 6:00am to 10:00pm to facilitate people.

The administration has also expressed its determination about effective implementation of SOPs in markets.

During a visit to Shahpur Kanjran animal market here, this scribe asked a vendor, Sharif Ali, about the market to which he said that market was slow as customers were just visiting.

About prices of animals, Saleem, a customer, said that prices of animals were higher this year than the previous year. Khalid, another citizen, complained that vendors wanted high profit which had made difficult for people to buy animals.

On the other hand, vendors said this year due to coronavirus, prices of animals were higherand they could not sell animals in economical rates.

