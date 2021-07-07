UrduPoint.com
Govt Extends Unwavering Support To Foreign Investors: Ali Zaidi

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Govt extends unwavering support to foreign investors: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday said transparency is key focus of the incumbent government and it would continue extending unwavering support to all foreign investors.

In an open letter written to a LNG Marketing ExxoMobile, Qatar, he expressed the hope that it (ExxoMobile) would continue to pursue investment opportunities in Pakistan.

He lamented that the opposition members were attempting to derail projects and creating obstructions at the expense of national interest, but "We shall always remain committed to promoting investment and confidence in Pakistan." The Minister has written the letter marked to Vice President of the Company, shared on his twitter handler, saying "As promised, I have asked the Company to identify irregularities, claimed by former Prime Minister and former Finance Minister of Pakistan on media.

" The Minister said, "It has been brought to our attention that an ex-Prime Minister and ex-Finance Minister (both under investigation by Accountability Authority) have been stating on media that a Federal Minister of present government had asked "bribes" from ExxoMobile and that was reason of your exit from Pakistan." The Minister further wrote, "We are aware that ExxoMobile operates under the highest ethical standards, I write to you to please clarify all details that you may have of persons involvedin malpractices so that relevant action may be initiated against those deliberately involved inobstructing development of new LNG projects."

