Govt Eyes Rs 400 Bln Revenue As Work On Ravi City's First Phase About To Start

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 10:43 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday was told that work on Ravi City's first phase spanned over 5,000 acres was about to start to bring in an estimated revenue of Rs 400 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday was told that work on Ravi City's first phase spanned over 5,000 acres was about to start to bring in an estimated revenue of Rs 400 billion.

During a meeting to review progress on Ravi Urban Development Project chaired by the prime minister, it was told that out of 5,000 acres, 3,000 acres land would be used for protection against floods and rest 2,000 acres for construction.

Federal Ministers Senator Shibli Faraz, Ali Haider Zaidi, Chairman of Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt. General (retd) Anwar Ali Hyder and Chairman of Pakistan Islands Development Authority Imran Amin attended the meeting.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah, Special Assistant to CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chairman of Ravi Urban Development Authority Rashid Aziz and other senior officers participated through the video link.

The meeting was told that the first phase had been named as Sapphire Bay where the purchase of land had been started and road work had also been launched on December 29.

Moreover, Request for Proposals for the investors and developers would be issued by next week.

Expressing satisfaction over the pace of the project, the prime minister instructed to achieve all development targets within the stipulated time.

