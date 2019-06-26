UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Faces No Threat From Opposition: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:30 AM

Govt faces no threat from opposition: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that the government faced no threat from the opposition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that the government faced no threat from the opposition.

In a tweet, the SAPM said the opposition leadership had always jilted Maulana Fazalur Rehman after asking him to lead the protest.

Sympathizing with Maulana Fazalur Rehman she said, opposition's weak shoulders could not bear the weight of his political deprivation.

She said outcome of Maulana's this adventure would be like his election venture. After failure of All Parties Conference (APC) misadventure, Fazalur Rehman should focus on religious services.

Dr. Firdous said Maulana Fazlur Rehman should devote his next four years inservice of the religion following the failure of the all parties conference.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Protest APC Firdous Ashiq Awan Lead All From Government Weight Opposition

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz’s corruption as Youth Programme cha ..

6 minutes ago

N. Korea blasts Pompeo as obstruction to nuclear t ..

16 minutes ago

Strong quake hits Costa Rica-Panama border, likely ..

16 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower on geopolitical worries 2 ..

16 minutes ago

Two US Soldiers Killed in Afghanistan Following Po ..

16 minutes ago

Sajal Aly is proud of Ahad Raza Mir’s internatio ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.