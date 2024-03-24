Govt. Facilitated Masses With Rs 12.5 Billion Ramazan Subsidy: Ahsan Iqbal
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 09:50 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said the government had given Rs 12.5 billion subsidy to general public during the month of Ramazan, with ample stock of edibles items available at Utility Stores.
Talking to media during his visit to a Utility Store in Narowal, he said flour, ghee, sugar and other items were available at cheaper prices to facilitate the consumers.
Iqbal said Pakistan was facing economic challenges and bearing the brunt of heavy loans. This is a vicious cycle of loans which consumes a big chuck of revenue collected from taxes, he added.
He regretted that the government of Imran Khan during his four-year tenure incurred immense damage to the country.
The heavy price for his incompetence is now being paid by the entire nation in form of financial constraints and inflation, he added.
Iqbal vowed that in next two years, the present government’s reforms would yield results and would help the country gain economic momentum.
He said economic stability would help the government to give subsidy on fuel and mentioned that the prices of petrol and diesel were subject to the international market rates.
The Regional Manager Utility Stores, Sialkot Region briefed the minister that 19 items were available in abundance at the Utility Stores. The minister urged the people to buy from these stores to get commodities on cheaper rates.
