Open Menu

Govt. Facilitated Masses With Rs 12.5 Billion Ramazan Subsidy: Ahsan Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Govt. facilitated masses with Rs 12.5 billion Ramazan subsidy: Ahsan Iqbal

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said the government had given Rs 12.5 billion subsidy to general public during the month of Ramazan, with ample stock of edibles items available at Utility Stores.

Talking to media during his visit to a Utility Store in Narowal, he said flour, ghee, sugar and other items were available at cheaper prices to facilitate the consumers.

Iqbal said Pakistan was facing economic challenges and bearing the brunt of heavy loans. This is a vicious cycle of loans which consumes a big chuck of revenue collected from taxes, he added.

He regretted that the government of Imran Khan during his four-year tenure incurred immense damage to the country.

The heavy price for his incompetence is now being paid by the entire nation in form of financial constraints and inflation, he added.

Iqbal vowed that in next two years, the present government’s reforms would yield results and would help the country gain economic momentum.

He said economic stability would help the government to give subsidy on fuel and mentioned that the prices of petrol and diesel were subject to the international market rates.

The Regional Manager Utility Stores, Sialkot Region briefed the minister that 19 items were available in abundance at the Utility Stores. The minister urged the people to buy from these stores to get commodities on cheaper rates.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Petrol Ahsan Iqbal Visit Buy Price Sialkot Narowal Sunday Market Media From Government Billion Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

13 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

23 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

23 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

23 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

23 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

23 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

23 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

23 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

23 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

23 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan