Govt facilitates expatriates through Roshan Account, complaints portal: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the government, for the first time in the country's history, facilitated the overseas Pakistanis by introducing Roshan Digital Account and a portal to register complaints.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Advisor on Overseas Pakistanis Ayub Afridi, also discussed the appreciation by expatriates for the government's measures to resolve their complaints and for granting them voting rights.

Imran Khan instructed his advisor to enhance coordination with Pakistan's missions abroad to expedite the resolution of expatriates' complaints.