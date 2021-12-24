Govt. facilitates investors for mechanized mining

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to extend time period being notified to investors and stakeholders of mining sector for starting mechanized mining

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to extend time period being notified to investors and stakeholders of mining sector for starting mechanized mining.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting that was chaired by Advisor to Chief Minister on Mining, Arif Ahmadzai. The meeting was also attended by secretary minerals and investors.

Addressing the meeting, CM advisor said that time period has been extended for facilitation of stakeholders.

He said that period has been extended after consulting investors and added that mechanized mining process would help reducing losses and improve productivity.

He also directed concerned authorities to set an appropriate time frame for mechanized mining after inviting suggestions of investors.

On the occasion, investors informed CM advisor about their problems and also appreciated his efforts to facilitate stakeholders.