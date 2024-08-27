(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Balochistan Secretary Information Imran Khan on Tuesday said that provincial government was taking all possible measures to provide opportunities to sports men including female to play at national and International level.

He expressed these views on the occasion of the inauguration of Girls' Throw Ball Coaching Camp organized by Balochistan Throw Ball Association.

Secretary of Balochistan Throw Ball Naeem Akhtar, Technical Director Manzoor Ahmad Sarpara, Chief Coach Kamran Siddiqui, Coordinator Muhammad Ayub Khilji and other officials of the association, students of schools and colleges were also present on this occasion.

The Secretary also hailed the participation of female students in modern sports apart from traditional sports.

He expressed regret that the representation of Balochistan province in the field of sports was not equal, there was an urgent need to provide facilities and opportunities to students to fill this gap.

He said that students should actively participate in curricular activities as well as extra-curricular activities.

The Secretary said that the interest of girls in sports was proof that there was no shortage of talent among our students.

There is a need to provide them with proper guidance and solid training related to sports so that they can perform well in sports at the provincial, national, and international levels and can make the name of the province bright, he said.

It should be remembered that the Girls Throw Ball Coaching Camp was started on August 27 in which students from eight colleges and schools participated. This annual training camp will continue for two days.

Earlier, Technical Director Balochistan Throw Ball Association Manzoor Ahmed Sarpara said in his address that Balochistan has been undefeated for 10 consecutive years in the Throw Ball game organized by Balochistan Throw Ball Association which was a matter of honor for the province.

He said that the best performing students from this camp would be included in the provincial team and prepare for the throw ball competition at the national level.

Later, Secretary Information Imran Khan officially started the Girls Throw Ball Coaching Camp by throwing the Ball.