Govt Facilitating Farmers For Development Of Economy: SAPM

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 09:30 PM

Govt facilitating farmers for development of economy: SAPM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Friday said that the government was facilitating the farmers for smooth growth and development of the national economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Friday said that the government was facilitating the farmers for smooth growth and development of the national economy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that in the budget, various incentives and loans packages introduced for development of agriculture sector.

To a question, he said that that prices of petroleum products were less in Pakistan as compare to the neighboring states.

There was no increase in petroleum levies adding that the government did not increase the prices of petroleum products for last several months whereas OGRA recommended increase in the prices, he added.

The minister said that due to the Covid-19, the economy faced many challenges and even developed countries were still facing many hardships but with the blessing of God our economy was going toward stability.

To a question, said that due to surge in prices of petroleum products in international market, the government increased the prices in the country.

Commenting over the upcoming general election of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), he said that due to the prudent policies of PTI regime the people of Kashmiri supporting and trusting over the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the government would launched welfare and development projects to uplift the living standard of Kashmiri people.

Ali Nawaz highlighted that due to the high graph of popularity of PTI in AJK the opposition parties using slang language against PTI leaders and misleading the masses.

