Govt facilitating investors for setting up Agri industry: SACM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Industry and Trade and Focal Person for Investment Abdul Karim on Sunday said the government was providing a conducive environment to investors in the agricultural industry of the province and urged upon agronomists to use their talents to increase the production of modern and hybrid seeds.

He was addressing a function organized in collaboration with NARCHG1 Garlic Variety in collaboration with the farm which was attended by a large number of investors besides the Chairman of Punjab's Federal Agricultural Research Institute, agronomists and farmers.

The special assistant paid rich tributes to the late Dr. Humayun for introducing the NARCHG1 garlic variety in the country and said that the promotion of this product would bring maximum profit to the farmers as our country has a large population.

Related to agriculture, development in this sector should be made possible through the use of modern technology so that the country's economy could move towards development, the minister said.