Govt Facilitating Sikh Yatrees From India For Visit To Kartarpur : National Assembly Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 04:50 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali on Thursday informed the National Assembly that the Pakistan government was fully facilitating the Sikh Yatrees from India to visit Kartarpur to perform their religious rituals

Responding to various questions from the lawmakers during question hour regarding the decreasing number of Sikh Yatrees visiting Pakistan, he said, that there might be reduction in the number of Sikh Yatrees from India due to COVID-19 but there was no obstacle from Pakistani side on the visit to their revered site.

The parliamentary secretary said the Sikh Yatrees were allowed to visit Kartarpur without visa, however, they were bound to bring their valid Indian passport or Indian identity card for immigration clearance as per the MOU signed between Pakistan and India.

Shaukat Ali said as per the agreement, the Indian government was bound to provide a list of Sikh pilgrims ten days in advance to Pakistan and it was shared with the relevant institutions for security and verification. After the approval, the Sikh Yatrees were allowed to visit Kartarpur for limited time.

He said that a special Federal Investigation Desk had been set up to facilitate the Sikh Yatrees arriving in Pakistan from India to perform their rituals.

