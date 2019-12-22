Govt facilitating women at workplaces

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::The government has taken measures to facilitate women at their workplaces.

This was stated by Assistant Director Land Record Fareeha Warraich while addressing a ceremony here at the Land Record Centre on Sunday.

He said that highlighting the role of women in national development was imperative.

"We can make progress and development by providing equal opportunities to women in main stream," she said.

She said that many Pakistani talented women had popularity at international level and they had earned titles for the country adding that their services would be memorized forever.

AC (City) Zoha Shakir, District Service Incharge Ch Faisal Nadeem and others were present on the occasion.